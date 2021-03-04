S. Korea to spend over 2 tln won on new medicine development project
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it will spend over 2 trillion won (US$1.78 billion) over the next 10 years to help local pharmaceutical companies develop new medicines that generate annual sales of over 1 trillion won.
The country's ambitious 2.18 trillion won project, which starts in July this year, will be financed with state funds of 1.47 trillion won and 700 billion won from the private sector over the 10-year period, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The earmarked spending marks a sharp rise from the previous similar scheme which ran from 2011 until September last year. The government spent some 263 billion won for the just-ended medicine development project.
Muk Hyun-sang, who led the country's preceding drug development project, will oversee the country's renewed efforts for new drugs.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
-
4
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
5
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
3
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
4
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
5
Monsta X member apologizes over 'immature behavior' amid bullying accusations
-
1
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
2
Patient dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine at long-term care hospital
-
3
(LEAD) Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home
-
4
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
5
Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home