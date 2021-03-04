4 service members, 1 military civilian employee test positive for virus
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Two Marines, two Army soldiers and a civilian employee working for the military have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The Marine officers were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 before newly joining a unit in the western city of Gimpo, according to the ministry.
The Army soldiers in Yangpyeong, 55 kilometers east of Seoul, and Hongcheon, 100 km east of the capital, respectively, tested positive after a vacation in Seoul.
In Jinhae, some 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, a civilian employee working for the Navy was found infected after coming in contact with a civilian who tested positive earlier.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 588.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 424 new cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 91,240.
