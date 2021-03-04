Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
S. Korea's COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up amid safety woes
SEOUL -- South Korea is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination campaign one week after its first vaccine rollout, and more people are expected to receive their first shots despite controversies over recent reports of deaths.
On Friday, the country began its long-awaited inoculation program, with health care workers and patients aged under 65 at long-term care facilities, as well as front-line medical workers, among the first in line to receive their first shots.
(LEAD) Moon urges eradication of corruption over LH officials' alleged land speculation: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in issued another strong message Thursday on allegations that employees of a state housing cooperation used secret information on a residential area development project for land speculation.
He ordered the government to confirm if the scandal is attributable to "deep-rooted corruption," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Imprisoned Samsung heir focuses on next legal battle; private visits yet to be made: sources
SEOUL -- Lee Jae-yong, the imprisoned de facto leader of Samsung Group, is focusing on preparing for his next legal battle related to his succession, industry insiders said Thursday, accepting only visits from his legal advisers so far.
Lee, the heir of South Korea's top conglomerate, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison by the Seoul High Court on Jan. 18 in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye and was put behind bars again.
(LEAD) Ex-Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon wins main opposition's ticket for Seoul mayoral election
SEOUL -- Former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Thursday won the main opposition party's ticket to run in the upcoming Seoul mayoral election seen as a barometer of public opinion ahead of the 2022 presidential election.
Oh, who served as Seoul mayor from 2006-2011, won the People Power Party's primary for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election, solely based on a two-day public opinion poll, according to the polling results.
(LEAD) N.K. leader stresses local party officials' role for balanced national development
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the role of local party officials in archiving national development as he attended a workshop of chief secretaries of city and county committees of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Thursday.
The workshop, the first of its kind, was held on Wednesday at the building of the Central Committee of the party in Pyongyang to discuss ways to implement goals put forth during a rare party congress in January, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(LEAD) Two-star Army general relieved of command over N.K. man's border crossing
SEOUL -- The defense ministry said Thursday it has stripped a two-star Army general of his command to hold him accountable for a security failure in connection with a recent border crossing by a North Korean man.
The 22nd Infantry Division guarding the east coast border with the North garnered criticism following revelations that soldiers initially failed to notice the North Korean man even though he was repeatedly caught on surveillance cameras after coming ashore by swimming across the sea border last month.
Chief negotiator eyes agreement in defense cost talks with U.S. this week
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with the United States pledged best efforts Thursday to conclude negotiations on all major points this week, as he departed for Washington for a new round of talks.
Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart, Donna Welton, are set to meet in the U.S. capital Friday for their first face-to-face talks on the sharing of the cost for stationing the 28,500 U.S. Forces Korea since the administration of President Joe Biden took office in January.
(LEAD) S. Korea's economy grows faster than expected in Q4: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy grew slightly faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, although this had no effect on the overall economic contraction for last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, central bank data showed Thursday.
The nation's economy expanded 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter from three months earlier, 0.1 percentage point higher than what has expected, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
