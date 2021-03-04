KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
IlyangPharm 35,000 DN 15,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,300 DN 500
KiaMtr 78,700 DN 1,600
Youngpoong 626,000 UP 9,000
SK hynix 142,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,900 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,450 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 180,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,250 DN 550
Kogas 33,400 DN 550
Hanwha 29,250 DN 900
DB HiTek 53,900 DN 2,500
CJ 92,400 DN 600
LGInt 27,500 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 9,400 UP 130
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,500 0
ORION Holdings 14,000 0
Daesang 25,000 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,800 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 34,050 UP 400
HITEJINRO 36,400 UP 1,300
Yuhan 60,700 DN 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 47,850 DN 400
DL 80,300 DN 3,100
NEXENTIRE 8,120 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 186,000 UP 11,500
KCC 203,000 0
SKBP 110,500 DN 4,500
AmoreG 65,100 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 235,000 DN 5,000
BukwangPharm 24,500 DN 2,650
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,000 DN 2,900
Daewoong 35,700 DN 1,150
Hanon Systems 16,950 DN 200
SK 273,000 DN 6,500
S&T MOTIV 64,400 DN 100
SKTelecom 246,500 DN 6,000
JWPHARMA 29,500 UP 150
(MORE)
