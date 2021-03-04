IlyangPharm 35,000 DN 15,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,300 DN 500

KiaMtr 78,700 DN 1,600

Youngpoong 626,000 UP 9,000

SK hynix 142,000 DN 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 39,900 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,450 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 180,500 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,250 DN 550

Kogas 33,400 DN 550

Hanwha 29,250 DN 900

DB HiTek 53,900 DN 2,500

CJ 92,400 DN 600

LGInt 27,500 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 9,400 UP 130

Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 UP 50

SKNetworks 5,500 0

ORION Holdings 14,000 0

Daesang 25,000 DN 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,800 UP 300

ShinhanGroup 34,050 UP 400

HITEJINRO 36,400 UP 1,300

Yuhan 60,700 DN 1,800

CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 UP 2,500

DOOSAN 47,850 DN 400

DL 80,300 DN 3,100

NEXENTIRE 8,120 UP 30

CHONGKUNDANG 186,000 UP 11,500

KCC 203,000 0

SKBP 110,500 DN 4,500

AmoreG 65,100 UP 200

HyundaiMtr 235,000 DN 5,000

BukwangPharm 24,500 DN 2,650

ILJIN MATERIALS 67,000 DN 2,900

Daewoong 35,700 DN 1,150

Hanon Systems 16,950 DN 200

SK 273,000 DN 6,500

S&T MOTIV 64,400 DN 100

SKTelecom 246,500 DN 6,000

JWPHARMA 29,500 UP 150

