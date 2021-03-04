KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
F&F 139,500 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,830 UP 110
KAL 28,050 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,300 DN 150
LG Corp. 92,000 DN 2,200
TaekwangInd 901,000 DN 37,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 159,000 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 20,200 DN 600
L&L 14,750 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,800 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,950 UP 500
Shinsegae 292,000 UP 2,500
Nongshim 276,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 85,400 DN 2,000
SamyangFood 89,700 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 415,000 UP 9,000
Hyosung 83,100 UP 1,800
GCH Corp 37,100 DN 300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,460 DN 130
SKC 118,000 DN 2,500
LotteChilsung 126,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,400 DN 60
POSCO 309,000 UP 10,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 189,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,100 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,985 DN 35
DB INSURANCE 42,400 DN 750
SamsungElec 82,400 DN 1,600
NHIS 11,250 DN 150
SK Discovery 60,300 DN 2,700
Binggrae 58,200 UP 200
LS 68,100 DN 1,800
GC Corp 361,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 36,450 DN 1,050
LOTTE 33,300 DN 600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,900 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 678,000 DN 18,000
KPIC 346,000 DN 8,000
