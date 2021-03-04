KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 101,500 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,150 UP 100
KSOE 108,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,700 DN 1,450
GS Retail 37,450 UP 50
Ottogi 580,000 0
NamsunAlum 4,400 UP 95
MERITZ SECU 4,020 UP 75
HtlShilla 84,600 UP 300
Hanmi Science 60,400 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 194,500 DN 7,500
IS DONGSEO 54,700 UP 400
S-Oil 86,600 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 211,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 321,000 DN 7,000
HMM 20,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 83,200 UP 400
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 DN 70
SYC 56,800 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 230,500 UP 4,000
KorZinc 408,000 DN 4,000
Mobis 310,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,750 DN 600
HDC HOLDINGS 10,950 DN 100
S-1 83,100 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 53,200 DN 300
OCI 127,000 UP 3,500
ZINUS 92,600 UP 400
LS ELECTRIC 56,200 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO 23,350 DN 250
SamsungSecu 38,350 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,300 UP 200
IBK 8,580 UP 40
HyundaiElev 43,100 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,950 UP 50
ShinpoongPharm 90,000 DN 4,000
Hanchem 234,000 UP 5,000
Handsome 38,900 UP 350
DWS 47,900 DN 1,550
