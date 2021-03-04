Hanssem 101,500 UP 500

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,150 UP 100

KSOE 108,000 DN 3,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,700 DN 1,450

GS Retail 37,450 UP 50

Ottogi 580,000 0

NamsunAlum 4,400 UP 95

MERITZ SECU 4,020 UP 75

HtlShilla 84,600 UP 300

Hanmi Science 60,400 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 194,500 DN 7,500

IS DONGSEO 54,700 UP 400

S-Oil 86,600 UP 1,100

LG Innotek 211,000 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 321,000 DN 7,000

HMM 20,300 DN 100

HYUNDAI WIA 83,200 UP 400

SamsungHvyInd 6,540 DN 70

SYC 56,800 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 230,500 UP 4,000

KorZinc 408,000 DN 4,000

Mobis 310,500 DN 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,750 DN 600

HDC HOLDINGS 10,950 DN 100

S-1 83,100 DN 1,000

HyundaiMipoDock 53,200 DN 300

OCI 127,000 UP 3,500

ZINUS 92,600 UP 400

LS ELECTRIC 56,200 DN 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO 23,350 DN 250

SamsungSecu 38,350 DN 100

KG DONGBU STL 12,300 UP 200

IBK 8,580 UP 40

HyundaiElev 43,100 DN 400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,950 UP 50

ShinpoongPharm 90,000 DN 4,000

Hanchem 234,000 UP 5,000

Handsome 38,900 UP 350

DWS 47,900 DN 1,550

(MORE)