KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 14,750 UP 50
COWAY 65,300 DN 600
Kangwonland 26,100 UP 1,100
NAVER 391,500 DN 8,000
DSME 25,100 DN 350
DSINFRA 7,960 DN 90
Kakao 482,000 DN 11,500
DONGSUH 40,650 UP 1,000
SamsungEng 12,950 0
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,870 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 32,800 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 19,550 DN 250
KT 26,300 DN 150
NCsoft 960,000 DN 2,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202500 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 20,550 DN 500
LG Uplus 11,850 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,300 DN 700
KT&G 79,400 DN 400
DHICO 11,150 DN 150
Doosanfc 53,700 DN 800
LG Display 22,700 DN 200
KIWOOM 125,000 DN 4,500
DWEC 5,670 DN 160
DongwonF&B 202,000 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 27,750 UP 150
LGH&H 1,496,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 865,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 19,100 UP 1,350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,900 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 146,000 DN 4,500
Celltrion 306,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 23,200 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 130,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,000 UP 400
KIH 88,200 DN 1,300
LOTTE Himart 37,600 UP 250
GS 38,850 DN 250
