KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 28,250 UP 450
LIG Nex1 37,550 DN 550
Fila Holdings 42,250 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,700 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,130 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 245,000 UP 5,000
FOOSUNG 10,050 DN 150
SK Innovation 264,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 34,700 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 45,800 UP 300
Hansae 21,150 0
LG HAUSYS 74,200 DN 900
Youngone Corp 42,950 UP 550
CSWIND 66,600 DN 3,800
GKL 17,050 UP 900
KOLON IND 54,700 UP 200
HanmiPharm 318,500 UP 4,000
BNK Financial Group 6,390 UP 70
emart 182,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY480 00 DN2300
KOLMAR KOREA 58,600 UP 400
HANJINKAL 60,000 DN 700
DoubleUGames 56,000 DN 800
CUCKOO 133,000 UP 2,500
COSMAX 116,500 UP 3,500
MANDO 63,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 748,000 DN 13,000
INNOCEAN 60,300 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 33,600 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,050 DN 200
Netmarble 125,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S271500 DN2000
ORION 132,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,050 DN 950
BGF Retail 166,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 315,500 DN 31,500
HDC-OP 26,400 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 9,700 DN 70
Big Hit 213,000 UP 500
