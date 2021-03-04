Samsung ranks 5th in Q4 Philippines smartphone market: report
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. was the fifth-largest smartphone vendor in the Philippines in the fourth quarter of 2020, a report showed Thursday, as Chinese brands dominated the market.
The South Korean tech giant had a market share of 8.4 percent in the Philippines in terms of shipments in the last three months of 2020, according to market researcher International Data Corp. (IDC).
"Samsung retained its' fifth spot with an increased focus on the low-end (US$100-200)," IDC said. "The Galaxy A11 and the newly launched Galaxy A21s both contributed almost 50 percent of total shipments."
Samsung was the only non-Chinese brand among the top five smartphone sellers in the Philippines.
Oppo topped the market in the fourth quarter with a 17.9 percent market share, followed by Realme with 16.9 percent, Vivo with 16.4 percent and Transsion with 15 percent.
Despite the pandemic, the Philippines smartphone market in the fourth quarter came to 6.5 million units, up 19 percent from a quarter earlier and also a 6 percent increase from a year earlier, IDC said.
Overall, the Southeast Asian country saw its smartphone market grow 5 percent on-year to 18.9 million units in 2020.
"Despite the huge product push in the third quarter of 2020 to fulfill pent-up demand, existing as well as relatively newer brands continued to drive shipments as retail expansion in provincial areas resumed and demand remained strong throughout the rest of the year, driven by the festive Christmas season in the country," Angela Jenny Medez, a client devices market analyst at IDC Philippines, said.
