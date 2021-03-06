(LEAD) March set to be star-studded month with K-pop female solo comebacks
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 6-8, photo)
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Following female K-pop solo singers Sunmi and Chungha's successful music releases in late February, March is expected to be another impressive month with top-tier acts getting ready for comebacks.
Sunmi, the K-pop queen who has carved out a unique discography with her charismatic songs, and Chungha, one of the most promising female solo singers on the scene, released the new single "Tail" and debut studio album "Querencia," respectively, in late February.
In March, girl group BLACKPINK's Rose, singer-songwriter IU and rapper-singer Jessi are poised to extend the hype with long-awaited album releases.
Rose is at the forefront in chronological order. YG Entertainment has confirmed the group's main singer will be releasing her debut solo album Friday.
Simply titled "R," the label-agency said the title was chosen to mark Rose's "new beginning as a solo artist." The singer took part in designing her debut solo album, it added.
A teaser image distributed ahead of the release showed the singer in a light-colored outfit and wearing bold earrings against a stark, black background with the name of the title track, "On the Ground," written above her.
While not much has been unveiled about the upcoming album, fans are apparently excited about her solo debut. Rose is the second member of the four-piece act to go solo following Jennie, who released solo material in 2018 with the aptly named single "Solo."
A teaser video of "Gone," one of the tracks on Rose's upcoming album, has already earned more than 46 million views on YouTube as of Saturday. Rose performed the song for the first time in the band's online concert held late January.
Jessi, the Korean American rapper known for her bad girl vibes, is up next.
P Nation, the singer's agency founded and led by "Gangnam Style" star Psy, has announced that she will be releasing a digital single on March 17.
The comeback comes after the singer basked in nationwide popularity with her role in the project band "Refund Sisters" on the MBC reality show "Hangout with Yoo." The rapper took up the alter ego of "Eunbi" in the project act alongside K-pop divas Uhm Jung-hwa, Lee Hyori and Hwasa of girl group MAMAMOO.
P Nation has yet to release details on the upcoming single.
Singer-songwriter IU, meanwhile, will be releasing her much-awaited full album on March 25, some four years after the release of the critically acclaimed "Palette" in 2017.
It also marks her first new music in roughly 10 months since she worked on "Eight," a chart-sweeping song featuring rapper-singer Suga of BTS.
While not much has been released on the album "Lilac" -- except for some teaser images and audio snippets -- anticipation surrounding it runs high.
"Celebrity," an upbeat pop number that will be included in the upcoming album, has been leading multiple music streaming charts since its pre-release in January.
In a speech during the Golden Disk Awards ceremony earlier this year, the singer said she hopes to spread positive vibes through her new music.
"(The album) carries stories of encouragement more than ever. I'll try to give heartfelt music that could help energize people whose souls are exhausted," she said.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
S. Korea unveils plan to revamp antivirus measures
-
Top prosecutor offers to resign in apparent protest of plan to strip prosecution of investigative power
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine amid immunization push
-
(LEAD) New virus cases hovering around 400, potential upticks worrisome amid pandemic fatigue