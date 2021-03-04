S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 4, 2021
All News 16:30 March 04, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.672 0.669 +0.3
3-year TB 1.030 1.019 +1.1
10-year TB 1.972 1.951 +2.1
2-year MSB 0.867 0.860 +0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.058 2.051 +0.7
91-day CD 0.740 0.740 0.0
