(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 5)

The Moon administration has maintained that it could do little with regard to judicial judgments on the cases of sexual enslavement and forced labor. Shortly after assuming office, it backpedaled on the implementation of a 2015 deal that the government of Moon's predecessor, Park Geun-hye, concluded with Tokyo to settle the sexual slavery issue on the ground that it failed to properly reflect the victims' views. Some of Moon's associates and ruling party lawmakers appeared to attempt to fuel anti-Japanese sentiment in a bid to rally voters ahead of last April's legislative elections.