(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 5)

Moon's recent appointment of a former prosecutor as his new senior secretary for civil affairs was seen as an intention to make peace with the prosecution. But even the new secretary was often passed over in a crucial decision-making process. Yoon lamented the collapse of our justice system after DP lawmakers pressed ahead with a bill aimed at establishing a separate investigation agency targeting six major types of crimes, including corruption and election fraud, to take away investigative rights to such crimes from the prosecution. Yoon's description of the alarming developments as the beginning of "destruction of our legal system" heralds a pummeling of the top law enforcement agency by the government.