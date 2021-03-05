(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020

The IFPI acknowledged BTS' achievements in music industries around the world, calling the act "omnipresent." It noted how "Map of the Soul: 7," released in February last year, was one of the most pre-ordered albums of all time and topped sales in more than 20 countries. The Japanese language album "Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~" sold more than 500,000 copies in just two days, becoming the best-selling album by a male foreign artist in the Asian country.