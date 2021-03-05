Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:16 March 05, 2021
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/01 Sunny 10
Incheon 13/02 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/00 Sunny 0
Cheongju 17/02 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/02 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 17/-2 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/05 Sunny 10
Jeju 15/11 Cloudy 20
Daegu 18/06 Sunny 0
Busan 17/09 Cloudy 20
(END)
