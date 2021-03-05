Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

March 05, 2021

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/01 Sunny 10

Incheon 13/02 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 17/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/02 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 17/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/05 Sunny 10

Jeju 15/11 Cloudy 20

Daegu 18/06 Sunny 0

Busan 17/09 Cloudy 20

