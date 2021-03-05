K League contenders looking to build on quick starts in Week 2
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The top two title contenders in South Korean football will look to continue their early season momentum in away matches Saturday.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, four-time defending champions in the K League 1, will visit Jeju United at Jeju World Cup Stadium on Jeju Island at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Jeonbuk began their title defense with a 2-0 victory over FC Seoul, though one of the goals was an own goal by FC Seoul defender Kim Won-gun and Jeonbuk's vaunted offense looked underwhelming for the most part.
It will be Jeju's home opener, following a promotion from the K League 2. Jeju had a scoreless draw against Seongnam FC last weekend.
Also on Saturday, Ulsan Hyundai FC will face Gwangju FC at Gwangju Football Stadium in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. It's a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Ulsan didn't mess around in Hong Myung-bo's K League coaching debut Monday, clobbering Gangwon FC 5-0 with four different players getting on the board.
Gwangju dropped their season opener against Suwon Samsung Bluewings 1-0, as striker Felipe was sidelined with a knee injury. The Brazilian is also expected to miss this week's match.
There will be two more matches Saturday: Incheon United hosting Daegu FC at 4:30 p.m. and Gangwon FC playing Pohang Steelers at 7 p.m.
Incheon began last season on a 15-match winless skid before a late season turnaround barely kept them from relegation. Blowing a 1-0 lead against Pohang and losing 2-1 on the opening weekend was an inauspicious start for Incheon.
Pohang will be licking their chops against Gangwon, which were shellshocked after surrendering five goals against Ulsan to start the season.
On Sunday, Suwon Samsung Bluewings will bring home Seongnam FC at 2 p.m. FC Seoul will host Suwon FC at 4:30 p.m.
Suwon Samsung Bluewings won their first season opener in seven years last weekend but will run into a Seongnam team that they beat only once out of three meetings in 2020.
FC Seoul will compete under the cloud of physical and sexual assault allegations against their captain, Ki Sung-yueng. Ki has repeatedly denied those charges and his two alleged victims, Ki's teammates at elementary school, have said they're prepared to show incriminating evidence against Ki in court.
