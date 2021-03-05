Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases hovering around 400, potential upticks worrisome amid pandemic fatigue
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases continued to hover around 400 on Friday amid the country's vaccination push, with a potential resurgence in spring still worrisome amid prolonged pandemic fatigue and an increase in more contagious COVID-19 variants.
The country reported 398 more COVID-19 cases, including 381 local infections, raising the total caseload to 91,638, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
WASHINGTON -- South Korea will work to quickly conclude its prolonged negotiations with the United States to set Seoul's share of the cost in maintaining U.S. forces on the Korean Peninsula, although some issues remain, Seoul's chief negotiator said Thursday.
"(There) are many issues and so we plan to resolve them as much as possible through a face-to-face meeting," Ambassador Jeong Eun-bo said upon arrival in Washington for a new round of talks with his U.S. counterpart, Donna Welton.
-----------------
(LEAD) 'Robust' N. Korea sanctions needed to prevent nuclear proliferation: defense nominee
WASHINGTON -- The United States and others must continue to enforce sanctions on North Korea to prevent the North from proliferating its nuclear capability, the nominee for U.S. under secretary of defense for policy said Thursday.
Colin Kahl also highlighted the need for South Korea and the United States to maintain their combined defense posture to deter North Korean threats.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
SEOUL -- After spending a phenomenal year with megahits "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On" in 2020, BTS has been crowned Global Recording Artist of the Year by an organization representing the worldwide recording industry.
The win on Wednesday (U.S. local time) marks a first for an act that performs primarily in a non-English language. It also is the first time for an artist who mostly sings in a language other than English to be included on the Global Artist Chart for a third consecutive year.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. seeks 'two plus two' gathering of foreign, defense ministers: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are in talks to arrange a "two plus two" meeting of their foreign and defense ministers later this month, sources said Friday, as the allies seek to ensure policy coordination on North Korea's denuclearization and other issues.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to visit South Korea on March 17-18 after a three-day trip to Japan as part of their first Asia swing since the Jan. 20 launch of the Joe Biden administration.
-----------------
LG Group spin-offs may get LX brand: sources
SEOUL -- The companies that are scheduled to be split from LG Group may be named under the brand LX, people familiar with the matter said Friday, as they prepare for the departure from South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate with the group chief's uncle.
LG Group filed a trademark application for the brand LX and its logo to the country's intellectual property office this week, they said, with some 90 images that may represent the corporate identity of LG's new holding company soon to be established.
-----------------
S. Korea guarding against growing inflation risks: official
SEOUL -- South Korea's vice finance minister on Friday warned of growing inflation risks in the face of rising oil prices and hopes for an economic recovery.
But First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said inflation is not likely to sharply rise in the short term as recent price hikes were led by a supply shortage of farm products amid the pandemic.
-----------------
N.K. leader sets agriculture as 'primary economic task' for local party officials
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set increasing agricultural production as a "primary economic task" as he held the second day of a workshop with regional Workers' Party secretaries, state media reported Friday.
During the meeting on Thursday, Kim stressed the importance of increasing production in the farming sector and discussed ways to implement goals put forth during a rare party congress in January, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(END)
-
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
Two-star Army general to be relieved of command over N.K. man's border crossing
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Top prosecutor offers to resign in apparent protest of plan to strip prosecution of investigative power
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
(LEAD) Top prosecutor resigns in apparent protest of plan to strip prosecution of investigative power