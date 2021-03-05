Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. workers stage pep rallies for new 5-year economic development plan
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has staged worker pep rallies en masse across the country to boost morale in achieving a new five-year state economic development put forward by leader Kim Jong-un last month, the country's state media said Sunday.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that workers' rallies aimed at encouraging the fulfillment of the year-one goals of the five-year economic plan were held in multiple industrial fields and units.
The rallies were held as answers to an earlier one staged at the Hwanghae Iron and Steel Complex, where workers affirmed their commitment to meet production targets and achieve the first-year goals of the plan, according to the KCNA.
------------
N.K. media criticizes Ramseyer as 'disgusting money grubber' and 'pseudo scholar'
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet Tuesday strongly criticized a U.S. professor over his controversial claim that victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery are voluntary prostitutes, calling him a "disgusting money grubber" and "pseudo scholar."
This marked the first time that a North Korean media outlet has mentioned J. Mark Ramseyer, Mitsubishi professor of Japanese Legal Studies at Harvard Law School, since he caused a stir by describing the former sex slaves as prostitutes under voluntary contracts.
"Ramseyer is a Harvard professor masquerading as an academic and he has gone beyond supporting Japanese reactionaries' shameless and ruthless acts to cover up their past wrongdoings and insulted and despised victims of sex slavery as voluntary prostitutes," DPRK Today said in an interview with an official at the North's historical research institute.
------------
N. Korea's paper stresses tree planting on arbor day
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday stressed the importance of planting trees to make the country less vulnerable to natural disasters as Pyongyang marked its arbor day.
"Forestry is a valuable resource for our country and important asset for our country's prosperity and people's happiness," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.
"Planting and taking care of trees is important work that cannot be delayed or suspended for a moment. It should be carried out under any circumstances," the paper added.
------------
N.K. leader stresses local party officials' role for balanced national development
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the role of local party officials in archiving national development as he attended a workshop of chief secretaries of city and county committees of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Thursday.
The workshop, the first of its kind, was held on Wednesday at the building of the Central Committee of the party in Pyongyang to discuss ways to implement goals put forth during a rare party congress in January, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"He referred to the importance of city and county, which are the lowest-level guidance and executive units for the implementation of our party's policies, regional bases directing the rural and local economy and powerful fortresses supporting the comprehensive development of the country," KCNA said.
------------
N.K. adopts social insurance, disinfection laws at Supreme People's Assembly meeting
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea adopted laws on social insurance and disinfection at a meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly, state media said Thursday, amid a nationwide campaign against the coronavirus.
The North also approved a "master plan" for land development in the east coastal area, possibly including the Mount Kumgang resort area that the country used to run jointly with South Korea.
These laws were adopted at a SPA meeting held Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
N.K. leader sets agriculture as 'primary economic task' for local party officials
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set increasing agricultural production as a "primary economic task" as he held the second day of a workshop with regional Workers' Party secretaries, state media reported Friday.
During the meeting on Thursday, Kim stressed the importance of increasing production in the farming sector and discussed ways to implement goals put forth during a rare party congress in January, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The primary economic task for the chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees is to decisively increase the agricultural production," Kim told local party officials.
(END)
-
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
Two-star Army general to be relieved of command over N.K. man's border crossing
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Top prosecutor offers to resign in apparent protest of plan to strip prosecution of investigative power
-
(LEAD) Top prosecutor resigns in apparent protest of plan to strip prosecution of investigative power
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N.K. nuclear facilities: defense ministry