Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea's continued development of weapons poses threat to U.S. and allies: Kirby
WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Diplomacy will be at the center of engagement with North Korea but the North's continued development of weapons of mass destruction does pose a threat to the United States and its allies, a spokesman for the U.S. Defense Department said Friday.
John Kirby also said the U.S. will continue to maintain and develop its joint defense posture with its South Korean allies.
"The president has been very clear that he wants diplomats in the lead and we are supportive of that here at the Defense Department," the spokesman told a press briefing.
------------
IAEA chief: N.K. shows signs of operating steam plant at plutonium reprocessing facility
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has been showing signs of operating a thermal plant used to provide heat to a nuclear fuel rod reprocessing facility, the chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said, an indication that Pyongyang could try to harvest plutonium for nuclear weapons.
During Monday's session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi took note of the indications at the Yongbyon complex, north of Pyongyang, calling the North's continuing nuclear program "deeply regrettable."
As for the North's uranium enrichment activities, Grossi said there are no indications of production at the main Yongbyon facility, though he noted indications of activity at another nuclear site in Kangson on the outskirts of Pyongyang.
------------
Top security advisers of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm commitment to N. Korea coordination
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The top national security advisers of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating closely on North Korea, the White House has said, amid Washington's review of its policy toward Pyongyang.
Suh Hoon and his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, had phone talks Monday (Washington time), National Security Council spokesperson, Emily Horne, said, as Seoul and Washington seek to ensure policy cooperation on the resumption of stalled dialogue with the North.
"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Suh reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, their shared commitment to coordinate closely on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Horne said in a statement. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
------------
U.S. must use maximum pressure to convince N. Korea it is safer without nukes: McMaster
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States and its allies must maintain maximum pressure on North Korea to make the country realize that it is safer without nuclear weapons than it is with them, a former U.S. national security adviser said Tuesday.
H.R. McMaster also said the U.S. must make it clear to the North that its goal is not to remove leader Kim Jong-un.
"Multiple diplomatic efforts to ensure that the North Korean regime did not pose a grave threat to the world have resulted in failure and disappointment," the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on global security in a pre-submitted statement.
------------
Satellite images show N. Korea built structure to conceal nuclear weapons site: CNN
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Recent satellite images show that North Korea may haven taken steps to hide a facility that the U.S. believes is used to store nuclear weapons, CNN reported Tuesday.
The images, captured by a U.S. space technology company, Maxar, on Feb. 11, show new structures at the North's Yongdoktong site to conceal entrances to two underground tunnels, the report said.
"Yongdoktong has been previously identified by U.S. intelligence as a suspected North Korean nuclear weapons storage facility and is still believed to be used for that purpose," CNN reported, quoting an unidentified U.S. intelligence official.
------------
N. Korea to be supplied with 1.7 mln doses of coronavirus vaccines through COVAX
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is expected to be supplied with around 1.7 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 by May through a global vaccine distribution program.
According to a vaccine allocation plan unveiled by the COVAX Facility, a total of 1.704 million doses of the AZ-Oxford vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca will be provided to North Korea from February to May.
The amount will be enough to inoculate around 852,000 people given that a person should be shot twice.
------------
Blinken lays out 'most urgent' priorities for U.S., leaves out N. Korea
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out eight priorities for American diplomacy on Wednesday but again skirted the issue of how to deal with nuclear-armed North Korea.
In his first major public address as secretary, Blinken touched on a wide range of issues ranging from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting democracy to climate change.
"When President Biden asked me to serve, he made sure that I understood that my job is to deliver for you ... I take this responsibility very seriously, and an important part of the job is speaking to you about what we are doing and why," said Blinken.
------------
U.S. must use every tool to prevent N. Korea from advancing nuclear capability: Sherman
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The United States has to use every tool available, including pressure, to prevent North Korea from advancing its nuclear capability, a top State Department appointee said Wednesday.
Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary-designate, also highlighted the importance of China's cooperation in applying maximum pressure on the North.
"Because I have been out of the government, I don't know all that is in place now, but certainly we do want to ensure that North Korea understands that unless it comes to the table to really make progress in denuclearization that we will use every tool that we have to prevent them from doing so," Sherman said at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
------------
S. Korea, Japan are key U.S. partners in dealing with N. Korea: White House spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan are key partners of the United States in dealing with threats posed by North Korea, a White House spokesperson said Wednesday.
The remarks from Jen Psaki at a daily press briefing come amid a steady deterioration in ties between the U.S. allies.
Asked if there will be any three-way discussion between the countries in the near future, she said, "I am sure at some point there will be. I have nothing to preview for you, but of course, Japan and South Korea are key components in addressing the threats on the Korean Peninsula."
------------
Biden says will empower diplomats to reduce threat from N. Korea
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The United States will empower its diplomats to reduce threats posed by North Korea, President Joe Biden said in his interim national security strategic guidance published Wednesday.
"We will empower our diplomats to work to reduce the threat posed by North Korea's growing nuclear and missile programs, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Republic of Korea and Japan," the U.S. president said in his guideline, referring to South Korea by its official name.
The guidance echoes his earlier pledge to place diplomacy at the heart of everything his country does.
------------
N. Korea poses 'most immediate threat' to U.S.: Indo-Pacific commander
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will continue to be the "most immediate threat" to the United States until it agrees to full denuclearization, the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Wednesday.
Adm. Phil Davidson also said the North continues to develop its ballistic missiles despite its ongoing moratorium on long-range missile testing.
"Until the nuclear situation is resolved on the Korean Peninsula and Kim Jong-un agrees to complete denuclearization, North Korea will remain our most immediate threat to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Davidson said in a webinar hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies.
------------
U.S. defense chief shortlists N. Korea as 'nation-state threat'
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday included North Korea in only a handful of countries that pose threats to the United States and its allies.
It marked the first time the U.S. defense chief addressed the North Korean issue since taking office in late January.
"Even as we address accelerating competition by China, we will ensure that we remain fully ready to respond to and effectively deter nation-state threats emanating from Russia, Iran, and North Korea," Austin said in a message to U.S. forces, released by his department.
------------
'Robust' N. Korea sanctions needed to prevent nuclear proliferation: defense nominee
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The United States and others must continue to enforce sanctions on North Korea to prevent the North from proliferating its nuclear capability, the nominee for U.S. under secretary of defense for policy said Thursday.
Colin Kahl also highlighted the need for South Korea and the United States to maintain their combined defense posture to deter North Korean threats.
"I believe that it is the role of the Department of Defense to maintain a robust defense and deterrence posture, and to ensure that the United States is well-positioned with forces and assets throughout the region to detect and respond to DPRK threats," Kahl said in a written answer submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee prior to his confirmation hearing.
------------
N. Korea again ranks lowest in terms of economic freedom: think tank
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is the world's least free country in terms of economic freedom for its people and businesses, an annual report from a U.S. think tank showed Thursday.
The North ranked 178th or last in terms of economic freedom, according to the report, the 2021 Index of Economic Freedom by the Washington-based Heritage Foundation.
"The world's least economically free nation remains North Korea, followed closely by the failed socialist nations of Venezuela and Cuba," it said, without clarifying how long North Korea has stayed at the bottom of the list.
(END)
-
