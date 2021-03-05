KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 23,700 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,300 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 94,400 UP 4,400
ORION Holdings 13,950 DN 50
Daesang 25,150 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,360 DN 140
Hyundai M&F INS 23,150 UP 550
DongkukStlMill 9,820 UP 420
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,800 0
ShinhanGroup 34,000 DN 50
HITEJINRO 36,700 UP 300
Yuhan 60,700 0
CJ LOGISTICS 167,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 47,750 DN 100
DL 78,300 DN 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 DN 300
KiaMtr 81,100 UP 2,400
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,350 UP 50
LG Corp. 90,800 DN 1,200
KAL 27,700 DN 350
POSCO CHEMICAL 161,000 UP 2,000
BoryungPharm 20,600 UP 400
L&L 14,850 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,250 UP 300
Shinsegae 294,500 UP 2,500
Nongshim 273,500 DN 2,500
SsangyongCement 6,820 DN 10
TaekwangInd 882,000 DN 19,000
SGBC 84,400 DN 1,000
SamyangFood 89,000 DN 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,900 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 410,000 DN 5,000
Hyosung 81,500 DN 1,600
SK hynix 140,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 624,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,050 DN 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,050 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,100 DN 150
