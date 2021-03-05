KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 33,400 0
Hanwha 28,650 DN 600
DB HiTek 53,600 DN 300
CJ 91,500 DN 900
JWPHARMA 29,200 DN 300
LGInt 27,000 DN 500
Daewoong 34,600 DN 1,100
NEXENTIRE 7,950 DN 170
CHONGKUNDANG 189,000 UP 3,000
KCC 201,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 109,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 65,000 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 235,000 0
PanOcean 6,430 UP 560
OCI 137,500 UP 10,500
HMM 21,950 UP 1,650
DONGSUH 33,550 DN 7,100
BGF Retail 168,000 UP 2,000
Binggrae 57,800 DN 400
GCH Corp 37,250 UP 150
LotteChilsung 125,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,460 UP 60
POSCO 314,500 UP 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,600 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,350 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 3,950 DN 35
DB INSURANCE 43,500 UP 1,100
LOTTE 32,800 DN 500
SamsungElec 82,100 DN 300
NHIS 11,050 DN 200
SK Discovery 59,800 DN 500
LS 66,300 DN 1,800
GC Corp 374,500 UP 13,500
GS E&C 36,000 DN 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,500 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 671,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 351,500 UP 5,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,370 DN 90
SKC 114,000 DN 4,000
