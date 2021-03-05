F&F 138,000 DN 1,500

NamsunAlum 4,345 DN 55

MERITZ SECU 4,050 UP 30

HtlShilla 83,600 DN 1,000

Hanmi Science 59,000 DN 1,400

SamsungElecMech 195,000 UP 500

Hanssem 101,000 DN 500

TAEYOUNG E&C 11,950 DN 200

GS Retail 37,350 DN 100

Ottogi 578,000 DN 2,000

KSOE 107,000 DN 1,000

IlyangPharm 34,600 DN 400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,950 DN 750

KumhoPetrochem 234,000 UP 3,500

Mobis 305,000 DN 5,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,000 DN 750

HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 DN 100

S-1 82,600 DN 500

ZINUS 92,000 DN 600

LS ELECTRIC 55,100 DN 1,100

KorZinc 407,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,470 DN 70

SYC 56,500 DN 300

HyundaiMipoDock 52,200 DN 1,000

IS DONGSEO 54,000 DN 700

S-Oil 86,800 UP 200

LG Innotek 207,500 DN 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 322,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 82,800 DN 400

COWAY 64,600 DN 700

Handsome 38,000 DN 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 128,000 DN 1,500

IBK 8,650 UP 70

Hanchem 234,500 UP 500

DWS 47,500 DN 400

KEPCO 23,000 DN 350

SamsungSecu 37,700 DN 650

KG DONGBU STL 12,300 0

Asiana Airlines 14,700 DN 50

SKTelecom 244,000 DN 2,500

(MORE)