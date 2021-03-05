KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 138,000 DN 1,500
NamsunAlum 4,345 DN 55
MERITZ SECU 4,050 UP 30
HtlShilla 83,600 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 59,000 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 195,000 UP 500
Hanssem 101,000 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,950 DN 200
GS Retail 37,350 DN 100
Ottogi 578,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 107,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 34,600 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,950 DN 750
KumhoPetrochem 234,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 305,000 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,000 DN 750
HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 DN 100
S-1 82,600 DN 500
ZINUS 92,000 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 DN 1,100
KorZinc 407,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,470 DN 70
SYC 56,500 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 52,200 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 54,000 DN 700
S-Oil 86,800 UP 200
LG Innotek 207,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 322,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 82,800 DN 400
COWAY 64,600 DN 700
Handsome 38,000 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,000 DN 1,500
IBK 8,650 UP 70
Hanchem 234,500 UP 500
DWS 47,500 DN 400
KEPCO 23,000 DN 350
SamsungSecu 37,700 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 12,300 0
Asiana Airlines 14,700 DN 50
SKTelecom 244,000 DN 2,500
