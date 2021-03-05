KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S&T MOTIV 63,100 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 43,050 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 DN 350
Hanon Systems 17,250 UP 300
SK 265,500 DN 7,500
SamsungEng 12,800 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 19,400 DN 150
KT 26,000 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 20,700 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,400 UP 2,100
KT&G 79,700 UP 300
DHICO 10,800 DN 350
Doosanfc 51,800 DN 1,900
LG Display 22,500 DN 200
Kangwonland 26,200 UP 100
NAVER 377,500 DN 14,000
Kakao 471,000 DN 11,000
NCsoft 931,000 DN 29,000
KIWOOM 123,500 DN 1,500
DSME 24,850 DN 250
DSINFRA 7,890 DN 70
DWEC 5,550 DN 120
DongwonF&B 199,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 27,800 UP 50
LGH&H 1,511,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 904,000 UP 39,000
KEPCO E&C 19,750 UP 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,900 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 148,500 UP 2,500
Celltrion 301,500 DN 5,000
Huchems 22,950 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 128,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,500 UP 1,500
KIH 86,300 DN 1,900
LOTTE Himart 37,600 0

