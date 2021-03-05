S&T MOTIV 63,100 DN 1,300

HyundaiElev 43,050 DN 50

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 DN 350

Hanon Systems 17,250 UP 300

SK 265,500 DN 7,500

SamsungEng 12,800 DN 150

SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 DN 2,000

SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 19,400 DN 150

KT 26,000 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204000 UP1500

LOTTE TOUR 20,700 UP 150

LG Uplus 11,700 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 80,400 UP 2,100

KT&G 79,700 UP 300

DHICO 10,800 DN 350

Doosanfc 51,800 DN 1,900

LG Display 22,500 DN 200

Kangwonland 26,200 UP 100

NAVER 377,500 DN 14,000

Kakao 471,000 DN 11,000

NCsoft 931,000 DN 29,000

KIWOOM 123,500 DN 1,500

DSME 24,850 DN 250

DSINFRA 7,890 DN 70

DWEC 5,550 DN 120

DongwonF&B 199,500 DN 2,500

KEPCO KPS 27,800 UP 50

LGH&H 1,511,000 UP 15,000

LGCHEM 904,000 UP 39,000

KEPCO E&C 19,750 UP 650

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,900 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 148,500 UP 2,500

Celltrion 301,500 DN 5,000

Huchems 22,950 DN 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 128,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,500 UP 1,500

KIH 86,300 DN 1,900

LOTTE Himart 37,600 0

(MORE)