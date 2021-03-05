KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 38,550 DN 300
CJ CGV 28,000 DN 250
LIG Nex1 36,900 DN 650
Fila Holdings 42,100 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,550 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,265 UP 135
AMOREPACIFIC 237,000 DN 8,000
FOOSUNG 9,780 DN 270
SK Innovation 252,000 DN 12,000
POONGSAN 34,550 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 47,000 UP 1,200
Hansae 21,600 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 72,600 DN 1,600
Youngone Corp 42,900 DN 50
CSWIND 64,700 DN 1,900
GKL 17,250 UP 200
KOLON IND 54,500 DN 200
HanmiPharm 312,000 DN 6,500
BNK Financial Group 6,260 DN 130
emart 177,000 DN 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY464 00 DN1600
KOLMAR KOREA 58,900 UP 300
HANJINKAL 58,500 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 55,700 DN 300
CUCKOO 135,000 UP 2,000
COSMAX 117,000 UP 500
MANDO 62,900 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 719,000 DN 29,000
INNOCEAN 60,400 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 32,950 DN 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 UP 300
Netmarble 122,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S267000 DN4500
ORION 129,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,200 UP 150
SKCHEM 315,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 25,800 DN 600
WooriFinancialGroup 9,610 DN 90
Big Hit 207,500 DN 5,500
