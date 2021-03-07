S. Korea ranks 11th with 69 globally top-selling products in 2019
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea had 69 globally top-selling products in 2019, putting the country in 11th place overall, data showed Sunday.
China had the most items with 1,759, followed by Germany with 654 and the United States with 520, according to the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
By segment, South Korean made chemical products accounted for 27 of the country's export items with top global market shares, followed by steel and other metal products with 18.
KITA said solid-state drives (SSDs) were included on the list for the first time. Outbound shipments of SSDs more than doubled on-year in 2020, reaching US$10.1 billion.
South Korea also accounted for 29.9 percent of the global market for memory chips in 2019, but its gap with China has narrowed from the previous year.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
Gov't urges people to use encrypted personal number for entry logs to protect privacy
-
S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back above 400; resurgence feared amid warm weather
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 2nd day on cluster infections