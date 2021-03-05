S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 5, 2021
All News 16:34 March 05, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.679 0.672 +0.7
3-year TB 1.066 1.030 +3.6
10-year TB 1.992 1.972 +2.0
2-year MSB 0.886 0.867 +1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.080 2.058 +2.2
91-day CD 0.740 0.740 0.0
(END)
