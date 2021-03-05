Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Fire engulfs old Buddhist temple in southwestern region

All News 20:33 March 05, 2021

JEONGEUP, South Korea, March 5 (Yonhap) -- A fire destroyed the main hall of Naejang Temple, one of South Korea's oldest Buddhist temples, on Friday in a suspected arson attack, firefighting authorities said.

Firefighters received the initial report of the fire at the temple in the southwestern city of Jeongeup at around 6:30 p.m.

The blaze burned down the wooden Daewungjeon building, while firefighters were trying to stop the fire from spreading to other structures, the authorities said. No casualties were reported.

Police later arrested a suspected arsonist, a 53-year-old monk.

First built in 636 during the reign of King Mu of the Baekje Kingdom (18 BC-668 AD), the temple burned down in 1951 during the Korean War (1950-53) and was restored in 1958.

Another fire caused by a short circuit destroyed Daewungjeon in October 2012, along with all its Buddhist statues and paintings inside, before the building was restored in 2015.

This photo provided by firefighters in North Jeolla Province shows Daewungjeon of Naejang Temple in Jeongeup engulfed in flames on March 5, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#temple fire
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!