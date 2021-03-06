Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Business operation curbs to be eased, gatherings of 8 to be allowed under Level 2 social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Tip-offs on property speculation overflow, suspicion spreads to political, governmental circles (Kookmin Daily)
-- Real estate policy faces jitters on distrust over LH (Donga llbo)
-- Investigation, punishment unlikely for land speculation in planned new cities (Segye Times)
-- U.S. to build missile network near China (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Foul play has crushed my soul,' 20s, 30s burst with anger toward LH (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to spare no efforts on LH land speculation (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Suspicious investments' pile up in planned new city (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI tumbles on Powell's remark, rebounds on China's 6 pct growth plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Powell's inflation remark jolts financial market (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
