Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 06, 2021
SEOUL, Mar. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 30
Incheon 10/03 Cloudy 30
Suwon 11/03 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 12/04 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 13/04 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 07/01 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 02/01 Sleet 80
Jeonju 16/04 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 16/05 Sunny 60
Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 30
Daegu 09/04 Cloudy 30
Busan 10/08 Cloudy 30
(END)
