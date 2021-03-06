Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

March 06, 2021

SEOUL, Mar. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 30

Incheon 10/03 Cloudy 30

Suwon 11/03 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 12/04 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 13/04 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 07/01 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 02/01 Sleet 80

Jeonju 16/04 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 16/05 Sunny 60

Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 09/04 Cloudy 30

Busan 10/08 Cloudy 30

(END)

