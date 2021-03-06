Philadelphia council resolution condemns Harvard professor for defending Japan's wartime sexual slavery
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The Philadelphia City Council has adopted a resolution condemning a professor of Harvard University for describing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery as prostitutes in an academic paper.
"On behalf of the survivors, and for women and girls around the world, we must continue to push back on dangerous attempts to minimize historical atrocities and ensure they never happen again," the resolution adopted Thursday said.
The resolution was proposed by David Oh, a Korean American Republican member of the city council on Feb. 25, amid growing controversy over an article by J. Mark Ramseyer of Harvard Law School, which claimed former Korean sex slaves of the Japanese military had voluntarily entered into contracts for prostitution.
The paper, "Contracting for Sex in the Pacific War," is "grossly inaccurate" and is "an offensive accounting of the thousands of women and girls who were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese Imperial Army before and during World War II," the city council said.
"Ramseyer's paper is yet another disrespectful rewriting of this history, reducing the grave injustices and suffering inflicted upon these women to consensual prostitution," the resolution also said.
Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese troops during the war.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
S. Korea unveils plan to revamp antivirus measures
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine amid immunization push
-
Top prosecutor offers to resign in apparent protest of plan to strip prosecution of investigative power
-
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400, rising travelers worried to strain virus fight