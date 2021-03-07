(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400, rising travelers worried to strain virus fight
-
Gov't urges people to use encrypted personal number for entry logs to protect privacy
-
S. Korea unveils plan to revamp antivirus measures
-
(LEAD) Fire destroys Buddhist temple building in southwestern city
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship