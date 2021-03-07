Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 07, 2021
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/00 Cloudy 20
Incheon 09/01 Cloudy 20
Suwon 10/00 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 11/02 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 11/02 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 11/-3 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 08/-1 Snow 20
Jeonju 11/04 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 11/05 Cloudy 30
Jeju 12/10 Cloudy 30
Daegu 10/03 Cloudy 30
Busan 10/05 Cloudy 20
(END)
