Sunday's weather forecast

March 07, 2021

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/00 Cloudy 20

Incheon 09/01 Cloudy 20

Suwon 10/00 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 11/02 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 11/02 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 11/-3 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 08/-1 Snow 20

Jeonju 11/04 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 11/05 Cloudy 30

Jeju 12/10 Cloudy 30

Daegu 10/03 Cloudy 30

Busan 10/05 Cloudy 20

