(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 8)

However, 13 LH employees and members of their families bought land in Gwangmyeong and Siheung, both in Gyeonggi Province, southwest of Seoul, when the corporation was internally reviewing candidate locations for the project. The two sites near the capital were later selected as new towns. The individuals in question purchased about 23,000 square meters of farmland for about 10 billion won ($8.9 million). They took out as much as 5.8 billion won in loans from a Nonghyup Bank branch for the land purchase. They planted trees, apparently anticipating compensation when the government takes the property under eminent domain. It is unconvincing to argue they knew nothing about the development prospects of the land they bought and that they did not stand to profit. Investigations have not begun in earnest.