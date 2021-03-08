(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 8)

However, it is undesirable for the Moon government to have disagreements with the U.S. and other countries over their North Korea policy. Biden has stressed the importance of stepping up cooperation with U.S. allies, including South Korea, to realize the common goal of denuclearizing the North. Seoul and Washington must work closely to map out a new strategy to make Pyongyang abandon its nuclear programs and move toward peace. In this regard, there should be no daylight between the two allies.

