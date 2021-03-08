(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 8)

Such an employment disaster is almost to be expected of the Moon Jae-in administration. It was inevitable from a liberal government pressing ahead with one policy after another denying market principles, part of its "income-led growth" concept, which included a scheme to force large companies to share profits with contractors struggling with the pandemic. In a business environment in which deregulation is the key to the survival of companies, how can you expect them to hire more workers than before when the government is determined to restrict their rights to operate businesses the way they care to? On top of that, the pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to their ability to recruit workers.