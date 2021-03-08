Korean-language dailies

-- LH employees submit false documents for land purchases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Privacy at risk in era of AI (Kookmin Daily)

-- LH employees' land speculation under joint investigation (Donga llbo)

-- LH employees' land speculation under joint investigation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't vows no mercy for LH employees' land speculation (Segye Times)

-- 64 pct of large business groups say no employment for this year or not decided yet (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Polls for Seoul mayoral by-election depend on whether opposition candidates unify or not (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Job markets polarized in wake of COVID-19 (Hankyoreh)

-- Areas near new housing development site had sharp hike in transactions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- A year before presidential election, no opposition candidate has over 5 pct approval rating (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- COVID-19 changes Japan's industrial landscape (Korea Economic Daily)

