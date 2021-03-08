Today in Korean history
March 9
1965 -- South Korea establishes trade and culture ties with Italy.
1989 -- The first inter-Korean sports meeting is held at the border village of Panmunjom.
2000 -- President Kim Dae-jung visits Germany and announces the Berlin Declaration, in which South Korea agreed in principle to provide assistance to rebuild North Korea's economic infrastructure.
2004 -- South Korea's two main opposition parties submit a motion to impeach President Roh Moo-hyun. A total of 159 opposition lawmakers supported the motion.
2006 -- South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun holds a summit with Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, and discloses details of his Africa initiative.
2009 -- North Korea severs an inter-Korean military communications channel in protest against a South Korea-U.S. war drill.
2016 -- Google's artificial intelligence (AI) program AlphaGo beats top-class South Korean Go player Lee Se-dol in the ancient board game as the self-learning machine stunned the world by taking the lead at the historic five-game man-versus-computer match.
2018 -- The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games kick off at the Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. It is the largest Winter Paralympics ever, with 570 athletes competing for 49 nations and 80 gold medals up for grabs.
