Rangers' Yang Hyeon-jong serves up home run in spring training debut

The 33-year-old left-hander signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in February, with an invitation to spring training, following 14 years with the Kia Tigers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Yang, the 2017 KBO regular season and Korean Series MVP, is locked in a battle for a rotation spot, though the pitcher himself has said he doesn't care about his role as long as he gets to pitch in the majors.