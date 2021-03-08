Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

March 08, 2021

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 10/01 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/-1 Sunny 0

Cheongju 14/02 Sunny 10

Daejeon 15/02 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 14/-3 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 14/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 14/00 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/04 Cloudy 20

