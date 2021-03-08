Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 March 08, 2021
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/00 Sunny 0
Incheon 10/01 Sunny 0
Suwon 13/-1 Sunny 0
Cheongju 14/02 Sunny 10
Daejeon 15/02 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 14/-3 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 14/02 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/08 Sunny 20
Daegu 14/00 Cloudy 20
Busan 13/04 Cloudy 20
(END)
