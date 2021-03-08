Seoul stocks up late Mon. morning on strong Chinese data
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning on foreign buying, backed by improved Chinese economic data and stabilizing bond yields in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 8.36 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,034.62 points as of 11:20 a.m.
China's February exports more than doubled from a year earlier, according to the Chinese customs data released Sunday, boosting investor sentiment. China and the U.S. are the two largest trade partners of South Korea.
The yields of benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasurys, which surged over 1.6 percent late last week, stabilized in the 1.5 percent range.
In Seoul, steel and financial stocks led the market gain, while medical, chemical and tech stocks traded bearish.
Top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.36 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.66 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 1.04 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.21 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went down 0.83 percent, while top internet portal operator Naver gained 0.53 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,131.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.25 won from the previous session's close.
