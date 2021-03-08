Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 on less testing; potential resurgence still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 400 on Monday apparently due to less testing over the weekend, but health authorities remained wary of a potential resurgence as outdoor activity increases due to warmer weather.
The country reported 346 more COVID-19 cases, including 335 local infections, raising the total caseload to 92,817, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. reach defense cost-sharing agreement
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States have reached an agreement on Seoul's share of the burden in maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday.
The agreement came in their latest negotiations held in Washington.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off scaled-back combined exercise
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States on Monday kicked off a springtime combined military exercise in a scaled-back manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training (CCPT), set to continue until March 18, involves a "minimum level of troops" compared with previous ones given the coronavirus situation, and no outdoor drills will take place, according to the military.
-----------------
Main opposition leads ruling party in Seoul in opinion poll ahead of mayoral by-election
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is leading the ruling Democratic Party (DP) in public approval in Seoul, the latest opinion poll showed Monday, a month before a mayoral by-election in the capital.
The poll conducted on 2,006 voters nationwide from Tuesday to Friday by Realmeter showed the PPP scored 34.2 percent of the support in Seoul while the DP had 29.6 percent.
-----------------
Yoon Seok-youl's support rate shoots up to 32.4 pct after resignation: poll
SEOUL -- Public support for Yoon Seok-youl has bounced back sharply, following his resignation from the post of prosecutor general last week, to lead other presidential hopefuls in South Korea, a poll showed Monday.
The Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI) said he has garnered 32.4 percent in the survey of 1,023 likely voters nationwide. Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) ranked second with 24.1 percent followed by the party's leader Lee Nak-yon with 14.9 percent.
-----------------
Samsung to launch Galaxy A42 5G smartphone in S. Korea this week
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will release a new 5G budget smartphone in South Korea this week to expand its dominant status on home turf.
Samsung said the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone will be launched here Friday with a price tag of 449,900 won (US$400), the cheapest among 5G smartphone models sold in South Korea.
-----------------
LG Innotek joins hands with Microsoft for cloud-supporting 3D sensing cameras
SEOUL -- LG Innotek Co., a major electronics parts maker in South Korea, said Monday it has joined hands with Microsoft Corp. to better expand its presence in the 3D sensing component market.
Under the partnership, the two sides will collaborate on the development and supply of Time of Flight (ToF) modules dedicated for Microsoft's cloud platform Azure.
-----------------
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
SEOUL -- K-pop sensation BTS, which earned a nomination from this year's Grammy Awards, is set to perform at music's biggest night in the United States next week, the event's organizers have said.
The Recording Academy on Sunday (U.S. time) announced the full performers lineup for the 63rd Grammys. BTS is among 22 listed musicians, including Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone, that will perform at the event this coming Sunday.
(END)
