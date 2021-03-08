Go to Contents Go to Navigation

TWICE to drop new Japanese single album in May

All News 14:54 March 08, 2021

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will drop a new single in Japan in May, according to its label-management company Monday.

The group's eighth Japanese single, titled "Kura Kura," will be released on May 12, according to JYP Entertainment.

Written by Park Jin-young, producer and founder of JYP Entertainment, the new song features the enchanted emotion of two lovers, according to the company.

It is a follow-up announcement on the upcoming release after the group surprisingly disclosed the plan at its online concert on Saturday.

The upcoming album is the nine-piece act's first comeback in Japan since the previous Japanese single "Better" in November last year.

TWICE, consisting of members from Korea, Japan and Taiwan, has built up a solid fan base in Japan, with its cumulative album sales having reached 4.22 million units in the country so far.

This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop girl group TWICE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#TWICE
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!