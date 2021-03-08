TWICE to drop new Japanese single album in May
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will drop a new single in Japan in May, according to its label-management company Monday.
The group's eighth Japanese single, titled "Kura Kura," will be released on May 12, according to JYP Entertainment.
Written by Park Jin-young, producer and founder of JYP Entertainment, the new song features the enchanted emotion of two lovers, according to the company.
It is a follow-up announcement on the upcoming release after the group surprisingly disclosed the plan at its online concert on Saturday.
The upcoming album is the nine-piece act's first comeback in Japan since the previous Japanese single "Better" in November last year.
TWICE, consisting of members from Korea, Japan and Taiwan, has built up a solid fan base in Japan, with its cumulative album sales having reached 4.22 million units in the country so far.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. reach defense cost-sharing agreement
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
(4th LD) Daily cases above 400 for 2nd day on cluster infections; vaccinations exceed 310,000