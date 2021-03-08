KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LGInt 26,900 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 10,100 UP 280
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 UP 450
SKNetworks 5,230 DN 130
NEXENTIRE 7,740 DN 210
CHONGKUNDANG 172,000 DN 17,000
KCC 201,500 UP 500
SKBP 106,500 DN 3,000
Daesang 25,100 DN 50
ORION Holdings 13,950 0
AmoreG 63,900 DN 1,100
HyundaiMtr 230,500 DN 4,500
BukwangPharm 22,600 DN 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,500 DN 3,800
SamyangFood 88,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 UP 650
CJ CheilJedang 405,000 DN 5,000
TaekwangInd 884,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 6,750 DN 70
KAL 27,050 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,180 DN 170
Daewoong 33,500 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 168,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 47,900 UP 150
DL 77,100 DN 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,750 DN 250
KiaMtr 82,800 UP 1,700
LG Corp. 90,300 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 151,000 DN 10,000
BoryungPharm 20,350 DN 250
L&L 14,900 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,650 UP 1,400
Shinsegae 288,000 DN 6,500
Nongshim 276,000 UP 2,500
Hyosung 80,300 DN 1,200
LOTTE 32,950 UP 150
JWPHARMA 29,200 0
SK hynix 135,500 DN 4,500
Youngpoong 623,000 DN 1,000
