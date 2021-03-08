KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 39,350 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,200 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,350 DN 750
Kogas 33,050 DN 350
Hanwha 28,750 UP 100
DB HiTek 51,200 DN 2,400
CJ 90,100 DN 1,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,400 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 35,250 UP 1,250
HITEJINRO 37,000 UP 300
Yuhan 60,400 DN 300
ZINUS 91,800 DN 200
SGBC 82,400 DN 2,000
POSCO 321,500 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,610 UP 150
GCH Corp 36,050 DN 1,200
SPC SAMLIP 72,000 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 187,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,400 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,925 DN 25
DB INSURANCE 44,250 UP 750
SamsungElec 82,000 DN 100
NHIS 11,050 0
SK Discovery 58,800 DN 1,000
LS 64,800 DN 1,500
GC Corp 356,500 DN 18,000
GS E&C 36,350 UP 350
LotteChilsung 124,000 DN 1,500
Binggrae 57,800 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,100 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 650,000 DN 21,000
KPIC 342,500 DN 9,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,320 DN 50
SKC 114,000 0
GS Retail 37,200 DN 150
Ottogi 579,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 33,750 DN 850
F&F 135,000 DN 3,000
NamsunAlum 4,405 UP 60
(MORE)
-
