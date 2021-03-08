MERITZ SECU 4,105 UP 55

HtlShilla 82,900 DN 700

Hanmi Science 58,000 DN 1,000

SamsungElecMech 188,500 DN 6,500

Hanssem 101,000 0

TAEYOUNG E&C 11,750 DN 200

KSOE 111,000 UP 4,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,750 DN 1,200

OCI 125,000 DN 12,500

LS ELECTRIC 54,500 DN 600

KorZinc 403,500 DN 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,370 DN 100

SYC 56,000 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 54,800 UP 2,600

IS DONGSEO 54,100 UP 100

S-Oil 88,100 UP 1,300

LG Innotek 210,500 UP 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 310,000 DN 12,000

HMM 22,100 UP 150

HYUNDAI WIA 80,200 DN 2,600

KumhoPetrochem 216,500 DN 17,500

Mobis 301,500 DN 3,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,400 UP 400

HDC HOLDINGS 10,800 DN 50

S-1 82,700 UP 100

Hanchem 228,500 DN 6,000

DWS 45,500 DN 2,000

KEPCO 22,950 DN 50

SamsungSecu 37,800 UP 100

KG DONGBU STL 12,600 UP 300

SKTelecom 244,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 61,400 DN 1,700

HyundaiElev 43,200 UP 150

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,150 DN 450

Hanon Systems 16,900 DN 350

SK 255,000 DN 10,500

ShinpoongPharm 95,000 UP 600

Handsome 37,500 DN 500

Asiana Airlines 15,050 UP 350

COWAY 66,400 UP 1,800

(MORE)