KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,105 UP 55
HtlShilla 82,900 DN 700
Hanmi Science 58,000 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 188,500 DN 6,500
Hanssem 101,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,750 DN 200
KSOE 111,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,750 DN 1,200
OCI 125,000 DN 12,500
LS ELECTRIC 54,500 DN 600
KorZinc 403,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,370 DN 100
SYC 56,000 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 54,800 UP 2,600
IS DONGSEO 54,100 UP 100
S-Oil 88,100 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 210,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 310,000 DN 12,000
HMM 22,100 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 80,200 DN 2,600
KumhoPetrochem 216,500 DN 17,500
Mobis 301,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,400 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 10,800 DN 50
S-1 82,700 UP 100
Hanchem 228,500 DN 6,000
DWS 45,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO 22,950 DN 50
SamsungSecu 37,800 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,600 UP 300
SKTelecom 244,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 61,400 DN 1,700
HyundaiElev 43,200 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,150 DN 450
Hanon Systems 16,900 DN 350
SK 255,000 DN 10,500
ShinpoongPharm 95,000 UP 600
Handsome 37,500 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 15,050 UP 350
COWAY 66,400 UP 1,800
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. reach defense cost-sharing agreement
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
(4th LD) Daily cases above 400 for 2nd day on cluster infections; vaccinations exceed 310,000