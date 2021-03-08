PM orders creation of police-led team over LH scandal

The scandal centers on allegations that more than a dozen employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) used classified information to buy about 10 billion won (US$8.88 million) worth of farmland in Gwangmyeong and Siheung in Gyeonggi Province, southwest of Seoul, from April 2018 to June 2020. The purchases were allegedly made before the government announced plans for a major development project there.