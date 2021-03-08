Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea tentatively concludes no link between COVID-19 vaccination and deaths
SEOUL -- South Korea has tentatively concluded that there is no causal relation between COVID-19 vaccines and eight out of 11 reported deaths after vaccinations, health authorities said Monday.
Investigations were concluded on the eight people who died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines. An epidemiological survey is still under way for three other recipients.
(LEAD) 50 employees of livestock meat facility additionally diagnosed with COVID-19
ANSEONG, South Korea -- More than 50 employees from a livestock meat processing and auction facility south of Seoul have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Monday, becoming the latest in a recent string of mass infections at industrial workplaces.
According to the municipality of Anseong, 77 kilometers from Seoul, 50 employees of the Anseong Livestock Product Joint Market were additionally confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 after two others first tested positive for the virus Saturday.
PM orders creation of police-led team over LH scandal
SEOUL-- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday ordered the creation of a police-led investigative team to get to the bottom of a massive land speculation scandal involving public officials.
Chung gave the order to Nam Gu-jun, the inaugural chief of the National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency, during a meeting in which Nam briefed the prime minister on the police's own investigation plans regarding the issue.
Moon vows efforts to reduce 'career interruptions' of Korean women
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in pledged Monday to redouble efforts to create a world where women can play the "role of leaders with equal rights" in every field.
He issued the message on the occasion of International Women's Day.
'Minari' wins best foreign language film at Critics Choice Awards
SEOUL -- "Minari," a drama film about a Korean American immigrant family, has won two prizes, including best foreign language film, at this year's Critics Choice Awards.
In the awarding ceremony of the annual 26th Critics Choice Awards held Sunday (U.S. time), the best foreign language film award went to "Minari," directed by Korean American Lee Isaac Chung, beating "Another Round," "Collective," "La Llorona," "The Life Ahead" and "Two Of Us."
(LEAD) Yoon Seok-youl's support rate shoots up after resignation to lead polls on presidential race
SEOUL -- Public support for Yoon Seok-youl has bounced back sharply to take the lead over other potential presidential candidates in South Korea, a poll showed Monday, following his resignation from the post of prosecutor general last week.
The Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI) said he has garnered 32.4 percent in the survey of 1,023 likely voters nationwide. Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) ranked second with 24.1 percent followed by the party's leader Lee Nak-yon with 14.9 percent.
7 Thais nabbed for allegedly trafficking meth disguised as vitamins
JEONJU, South Korea -- A group of Thai nationals has been apprehended for allegedly smuggling narcotics worth tens of millions of dollars into South Korea, local police said Monday.
The Jeonbuk Police Agency said they were investigating seven illegal immigrants from Thailand on charges of trafficking some 5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 10,000 tablets of "ya ba," a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, and selling them to fellow Thais working in South Korea from September.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks fall under 3,000 amid renewed inflation concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell under the 3,000-point threshold on Monday, as improved Chinese economic data and higher U.S. bond yields stoked renewed concerns over rising inflationary pressure. The Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 30.15 points, or 1 percent, to close at 2,996.11 points.
