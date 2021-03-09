Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to expand probe into all land transactions since Dec. 2013 when ex-President Park was in office (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon says prosecution has yet to gain public trust (Kookmin Daily)
-- After resignation, ex-prosecution chief's support rate shoots up in polls on presidential race (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to expand probe into land transactions by housing developer officials since Dec. 2013 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Land speculation scandal puts to test move to give police more investigative power (Segye Times)
-- Public servants bought land in suspected property speculation attempt before gov't announced development plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Launch of land speculation probe delayed amid confusion caused by prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ex-prosecution chief's support rate jumps in opinion polls, with one year to go before presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon urges prosecution-police cooperation in probe of land speculation scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for prosecution-police cooperation in investigating land speculation scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Supply shortage of chips hurts smartphone production (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cost-sharing deal finally clinched, amount not disclosed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- No link found yet between COVID-19 vaccines and deaths: KDCA (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul still faces complications despite defense cost-sharing deal (Korea Times)
