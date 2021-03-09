(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 9)

Blinken and Austin's planned talks with their Japanese counterparts are set to demonstrate the strengthened alliance between the US and Japan. In time for their visit, leaders of the Quad group, which involves Australia and India as well as the US and Japan, are expected to hold their first summit in the form of on-line gathering. Tokyo is playing a key role in consolidating the quadrilateral framework, which the Biden administration is seeking to use as a key tool to forge a global solidarity against China.