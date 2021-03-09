Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 09, 2021
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/01 Sunny 20
Incheon 10/01 Sunny 20
Suwon 12/00 Sunny 20
Cheongju 14/02 Sunny 20
Daejeon 14/01 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 14/-1 Sunny 20
Gangneung 16/03 Sunny 20
Jeonju 13/03 Sunny 20
Gwangju 15/04 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/09 Cloudy 20
Daegu 15/03 Cloudy 20
Busan 15/05 Sunny 20
(END)
