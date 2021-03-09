Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 09, 2021

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/01 Sunny 20

Incheon 10/01 Sunny 20

Suwon 12/00 Sunny 20

Cheongju 14/02 Sunny 20

Daejeon 14/01 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 14/-1 Sunny 20

Gangneung 16/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 13/03 Sunny 20

Gwangju 15/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 15/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 15/05 Sunny 20

